iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2668 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.88. 9,772,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,530,521. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $128.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Plans $0.27 Monthly Dividend” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/ishares-20-year-treasury-bond-etf-tlt-plans-0-27-monthly-dividend.html.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.