iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2123 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,004,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,209. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $106.31.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

