iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd worth $18,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 412,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 68,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 131,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,362,000.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.1455 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

