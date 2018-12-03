iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,891,000 after buying an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,954,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,845,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,780 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $278.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.77 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

