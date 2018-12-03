iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (IGEB) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1556 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,538 shares. iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

