iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) Stake Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $62.40 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

