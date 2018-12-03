iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0422 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BATS:IBMM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 34,893 shares.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/ishares-ibonds-dec-2024-term-muni-bond-etf-ibmm-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.