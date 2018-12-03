iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1787 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

IGIB traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,464. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

