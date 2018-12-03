iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,131,976 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the October 31st total of 40,742,184 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,318,485 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

