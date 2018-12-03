iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) Shares Sold by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,482 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 1.4% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $37.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

