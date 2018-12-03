iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BATS MEAR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.83. 24,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

