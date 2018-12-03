iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,722,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $742,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.47 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.18 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1864 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

