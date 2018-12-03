iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $23,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3,684.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $151.20 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.24 and a 1-year high of $174.26.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

