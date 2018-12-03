iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1554 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

TIP stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $109.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,163. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $114.15.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

