ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Short Interest Update

ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,012 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the October 31st total of 1,841,560 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1,994.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,480.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,212,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,524,000 after buying an additional 966,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 547.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,173,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after buying an additional 1,837,763 shares during the last quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 2,014,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,920,000 after buying an additional 71,470 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,871,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,885,000 after buying an additional 565,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after buying an additional 198,122 shares during the last quarter.

