J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Position Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.54% of J & J Snack Foods worth $43,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $206,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $302,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $156.87 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $162.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $300.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $322,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $380,566.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,563,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,015,215.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

