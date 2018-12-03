J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Insider Sells £113.76 in Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider John Rogers sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £113.76 ($148.65).

John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, John Rogers bought 37 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £115.07 ($150.36).

On Thursday, October 4th, John Rogers bought 36 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £115.92 ($151.47).

On Thursday, September 6th, John Rogers bought 35 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £112.70 ($147.26).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 305 ($3.99) on Monday. J Sainsbury plc has a 12 month low of GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.89 ($4.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBRY. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target (up from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.69 ($4.06).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

