Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEC opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on JEC. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

