Janney Montgomery Scott Analysts Give bluebird bio (BLUE) a $170.00 Price Target

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been given a $170.00 price target by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $134.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $8.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,194. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.37. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. Analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $1,166,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $253,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,123.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $3,610,427 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 28.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 43.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at $106,000.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

