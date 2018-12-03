Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $382,000 in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.95. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.65 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In related news, insider John Charles Roiko sold 1,179 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $58,101.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,576 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $222,119.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,255 shares of company stock worth $5,193,017. 7.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $382,000 in National Instruments Corp (NATI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-invests-382000-in-national-instruments-corp-nati.html.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.