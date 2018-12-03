Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,852 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter.

ETB opened at $15.09 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $17.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

