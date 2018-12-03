Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 529,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 48,368 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 520,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,093,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $542,000.

WDIV opened at $66.20 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $74.14.

