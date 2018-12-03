Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,046 Shares of Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.30% of Balchem worth $46,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at $240,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $86.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.95. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $117.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Balchem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In other news, Director Daniel E. Knutson acquired 650 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.11 per share, for a total transaction of $57,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $133,219.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

