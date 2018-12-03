Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $40.67 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $40,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,906,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,430 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,838.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 874,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,612,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,228,000 after acquiring an additional 790,201 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,376,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 698,313 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.02.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $198,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

