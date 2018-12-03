Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $45.08 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 759,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,839 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $45,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 93,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.12.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $66.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $67.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 16,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,090,196.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,736.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $19,929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,760,940.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,780 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

