Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $2,727,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $1,314,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $3,544,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,248 shares of company stock valued at $19,750,003. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $64.43 on Monday. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/jasper-ridge-partners-l-p-boosts-stake-in-coupa-software-inc-coup.html.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.