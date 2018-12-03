JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director University Yale sold 153,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $5,996,274.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO James Lee Iker sold 23,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $894,840.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,952 shares of company stock worth $18,891,012. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.02. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

