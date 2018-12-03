Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ FY2018 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

EGP has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.69. Eastgroup Properties has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $100.86.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Wood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $25,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,011. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,352,000 after purchasing an additional 902,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

