Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.80 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

