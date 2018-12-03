JFE (JFEEF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.44

Press coverage about JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JFE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:JFEEF opened at $23.35 on Monday. JFE has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel manufacturing, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

