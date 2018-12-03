John Bean Technologies (JBT) PT Lowered to $105.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.57.

NYSE:JBT opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,148,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,664,000 after purchasing an additional 56,258 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 109,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

