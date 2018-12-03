JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 5th. Analysts expect JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.86 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JW.A stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.95. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $71.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JW.A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

