Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 6th Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,680,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,032 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $203,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 912,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,742,000 after buying an additional 51,944 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Sneed sold 30,943 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $4,408,139.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,817 shares in the company, valued at $10,088,589.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,748 shares of company stock worth $51,092,647. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.47.

JNJ opened at $146.90 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $394.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/johnson-johnson-jnj-is-teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-6th-largest-position.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.