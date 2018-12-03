Jones Energy Inc (JONE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JONE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Jones Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jones Energy stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) by 249,244.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 775,150 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Jones Energy worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JONE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,870. The company has a market cap of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.09. Jones Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Jones Energy had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Energy will post -26.31 EPS for the current year.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

