JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give L’Oreal (OR) a €211.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €211.00 ($245.35) target price on L’Oreal (EPA:OR) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($212.79) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. L’Oreal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €200.71 ($233.39).

L’Oreal has a twelve month low of €170.30 ($198.02) and a twelve month high of €197.15 ($229.24).

L’Oreal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

