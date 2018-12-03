JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.25 Million Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of Centerstate Bank worth $21,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,064 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,378,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,022,000 after buying an additional 479,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 136,892 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,134,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after buying an additional 90,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSFL shares. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Monday, November 26th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

