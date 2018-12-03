JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.45 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Old Republic International worth $22,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 132,376 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 789,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 93,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

