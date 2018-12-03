JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $381.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.96 and a 12-month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

