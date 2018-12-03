Just Eat (JE) Earns Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target (down previously from GBX 1,020 ($13.33)) on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Eat has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 871.82 ($11.39).

Shares of JE stock opened at GBX 582.60 ($7.61) on Friday. Just Eat has a 12-month low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

