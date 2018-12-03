Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position Increased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of Kansas City Southern worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $114,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $134,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.64.

KSU opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.68 per share, with a total value of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

