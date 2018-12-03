Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake Decreased by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 217,690 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises about 2.4% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $46,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 114,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 170.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management now owns 42,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 47.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.68 per share, with a total value of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,286.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,840. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

