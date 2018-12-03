Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 39,745 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 165.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,419.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

