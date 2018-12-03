Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,675 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Jenne K. Britell bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,079.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $838,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $117.13 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $175.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,675 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/karp-capital-management-corp-purchases-4675-shares-of-united-rentals-inc-uri.html.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.