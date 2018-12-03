Karp Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 37,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $109.10 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

