Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KPTI opened at $10.40 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.50% and a negative net margin of 502.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 251,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $5,265,739.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $105,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,768 shares of company stock valued at $9,926,611. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 761.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $564,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $9,537,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,217,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.