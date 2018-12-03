Kcash (KCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $288,494.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and HADAX.

Kcash Token Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,510,573 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

