Ken Stern & Associates Inc. Buys 790 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

Ken Stern & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $92.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/ken-stern-associates-inc-buys-790-shares-of-invesco-sp-500-equal-weight-utilities-etf-ryu.html.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.