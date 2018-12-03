Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (RHM) a €119.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €119.00 ($138.37) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.87 ($121.94).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €81.80 ($95.12) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 12 month high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

