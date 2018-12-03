Kepos Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Rite Aid Co. (RAD)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of Rite Aid as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,096,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,154 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 379,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 50.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RAD opened at $1.11 on Monday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Rite Aid had a net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAD. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Rite Aid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.35 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

