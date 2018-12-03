Kepos Capital LP Invests $1.90 Million in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stock

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,593,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $80.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

